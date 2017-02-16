TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Private orders trickle in for ABB India
Business Standard

Letters: Points of disagreement

Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?

K V Rao  |  Bengaluru 

With reference to T T Ram Mohan’s article, “Try bad bank as an experiment” (February 16), the fundamental question is:  Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?

The writer does not want to risk criticism. He has agreed with all the suggestions that are floating around. I do not agree with two points cited by him on the advantages of the present system. First, banks do not have intimate knowledge of projects. When those loans become bad due to non-viability or diversion of funds or external factors, how can it be assumed that banks had intimate knowledge of these projects?

Second, what leverage do banks have with companies? Had they possessed that much leverage, they could have made troubled projects viable by this time.

K V Rao, Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letters: Points of disagreement

Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?

Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?
With reference to T T Ram Mohan’s article, “Try bad bank as an experiment” (February 16), the fundamental question is:  Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?

The writer does not want to risk criticism. He has agreed with all the suggestions that are floating around. I do not agree with two points cited by him on the advantages of the present system. First, banks do not have intimate knowledge of projects. When those loans become bad due to non-viability or diversion of funds or external factors, how can it be assumed that banks had intimate knowledge of these projects?

Second, what leverage do banks have with companies? Had they possessed that much leverage, they could have made troubled projects viable by this time.

K V Rao, Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letters: Points of disagreement

Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?

With reference to T T Ram Mohan’s article, “Try bad bank as an experiment” (February 16), the fundamental question is:  Do we have the time to experiment with new institutions or mechanisms for recovering bad loans?

The writer does not want to risk criticism. He has agreed with all the suggestions that are floating around. I do not agree with two points cited by him on the advantages of the present system. First, banks do not have intimate knowledge of projects. When those loans become bad due to non-viability or diversion of funds or external factors, how can it be assumed that banks had intimate knowledge of these projects?

Second, what leverage do banks have with companies? Had they possessed that much leverage, they could have made troubled projects viable by this time.

K V Rao, Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

image
Business Standard
177 22