Letters:Precipitous Trump

The stay on the deportation of people from seven Muslim-majority countries by federal judges in the US is a matter of some relief. The growing backlash against Donald Trump’s immigration order is also encouraging as it holds out promise of forcing the administration to reverse the discriminatory and divisive order which virtually amounts to a Muslim ban. The avowed aim “to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America” was to create a smokescreen to hide the new administration’s hostility and hatred for Muslims. Trump equates Islam, a religion of peace, with terrorism. By religious profiling and pronouncing people “guilty by association”, Washington is playing into the hands of the very same organisations that it swears to fight. Branding select Muslim nations as “terror-prone” because of their predominant religious identity is unbefitting of the leader of the largest democracy populated largely by immigrants. A Syrian Muslim is no less precious than an American Christian.



In locking out immigrants and refugees, rolling back Obamacare health policy, pulling the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, decreeing the construction of a Mexican border wall, stripping federal money from “sanctuary cities” that do not arrest or deport undocumented immigrants and dismissing climate change as a hoax, the pro-Caucasian Trump has revealed his propensity to act precipitously and given us an idea of what we are in for during his four-year tenure.



