Letters: Prompt delivery of justice

The Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, said at a conference on the National Law Day on November 26 that protection of fundamental rights of citizens is the sacrosanct duty of the judiciary which is conferred on it by the Constitution. The moment the governing entities encroach upon the fundamental rights of the citizens or there is an apprehension that there is an encroachment, the judiciary is obliged to stand by them. He has also appealed to the lawyers not to seek unnecessary adjournments. He has assured ‘zero’ pendency of cases at the apex court if there is ‘zero’ adjournment sought by the lawyers. He is trying to ensure speedy justice, with high courts working on weekends to clear the back log of old cases. He has himself followed his advice to others in letter and spirit and hence, the pendency has gone down since he became the CJI two and half months back.



The forgoing developments at the highest jurisprudence should help those yearning to get relief from frequent adjournments. Incidentally, the pensioners of Banks and LIC are fighting legal battles with their respective managements and government at the centre for periodic updated pension for the last 15 to 20 years in some high courts and / or at the Supreme Court. The pensioners in their petitions have prayed for equality and right to life and liberty under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India. Right to life includes right to live in dignity. The CJI is definitely a man of words and hence, the pensioners of the banks and LIC may entertain hopes of getting due justice in the next couple of months.

Mumbai

