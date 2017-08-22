Letters: Realising Modi's 'vision'

With reference to Sanjeeb Mukherjee’s report, “CEOs raise questions over multiplicity of regulators” (August 22), among living world leaders, Prime Minister has understood the value of listening and “making others listen” to governance. He gives his audience enough opportunity to interact, respond and deliberate on policies and issues concerning the everyday life of citizens as much as the nation’s concerns about economic growth and defence preparedness.



and quick responses from the Prime Minister’s Office to any queries from citizens reassures them that airing of grievances is not a one-way traffic.



Seminars and interactions like those being held under the auspices of the NITI Aayog serve more purposes than their declared objectives. Political leadership, the media and analysts need to cover the impact of such initiatives. This is necessary to make the Modi vision of cooperative federalism a reality.