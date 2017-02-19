Letters: Regulate genetic testing

Although the technology is amazing, we need to regulate its use, like the dosage for any medicine

With reference to Devangshu Datta’s column, “The ethics of editing genes” (February 17), helping to eliminate the pain and suffering that comes with genetic disorders — for example, Huntington’s disease — is as big a step forward as discovering a vaccine or eliminating diseases such as smallpox.



The potential implications of CRISPR and gene editing overall are huge and difficult to predict. Biosecurity experts predict doomsday scenarios, where gene drives inserted into insects could spread lethal diseases or kill insects needed for pollinating crops.



Experts at a recent Washington summit took the correct stand that altering DNA of human embryos for clinical purposes is unacceptable given unknown risks today. On the other hand, progress of advances that could eradicate genetic diseases should not be halted.



Genetic testing, however, raises inconvenient ethical questions. It has the potential to control humanity, with some authoritarian regimes suspected to be looking at breeding superior races. It can modify people in ways that would help in controlling them. When Francis Galton put forward the theory of eugenics, he said, “Humanity shall be represented by the fittest races.” The flip side of CRISPR/genetic testing has the same potential.



H N Ramakrishna, Bengaluru





