Letters: Remark in poor taste

By making the remark in the Rajya Sabha about Manmohan Singh knowing “the art of bathing in the bathroom with the raincoat on” in the context of a series of scams during his tenure as prime minister, his successor Narendra Modi (pictured) has undermined not only the dignity of his office but also the decorum of the House.



Modi’s observations were in poor taste as these were personal in nature, while Singh’s earlier criticism of demonetisation was directed at the policy decision of the Modi government that has caused immense suffering to people in the country. It was not surprising that incensed Congress members of Parliament walked out to protest the “harsh and ugly” comments.



Earlier, Modi had also taken a dig at Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha member from Punjab Bhagwant Mann over his alleged drinking habit. Even though Modi did not use the word “alcohol” in his remark, there was little doubt about what he was implying. Mann had demanded that the PM’s remark against him be expunged from the House records.



People expect the prime minister to conduct himself with dignity and poise befitting the high office, at least in Parliament. Modi falls short on these qualities. With such barbed comments, battle lines have again been drawn and all indications are that the Budget session will continue on a stormy note, jeopardising the passage of goods and services tax-related legislations. The PM has to take the blame for this.



S K Choudhury