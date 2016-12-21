The government’s policy reversals have destabilised the climate of the Indian economy and shaken consumer confidence in the banking system. These flip-flops and the whimsical manner in which the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are dealing with demonetisation have ramifications.
Imposing weekly restrictions on deposits or seeking explanation for depositing Rs 5,000 or why a customer did not approach the bank before are ridiculous. These rules have increased red tape. It has bestowed too much power into the hands of a bank clerk, who has his personal interpretation of these diktats.
Letters: Ridiculous rules
Imposing restrictions on deposits or seeking explanation for depositing Rs 5,000 is ridiculous
Business Standard December 21, 2016 Last Updated at 23:11 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK2JFu
The government’s policy reversals have destabilised the climate of the Indian economy and shaken consumer confidence in the banking system. These flip-flops and the whimsical manner in which the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are dealing with demonetisation have ramifications.
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Cognitive Internet of Things
- Ameo Own today pay in 2018 Ameo EMI starts ?11999 T&C
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Making The Food We Eat Safer With Blockchain Technology
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
Letters: Ridiculous rules
Imposing restrictions on deposits or seeking explanation for depositing Rs 5,000 is ridiculousImposing weekly restrictions on deposits or seeking explanation for depositing Rs 5,000 are ridiculous The government’s policy reversals have destabilised the climate of the Indian economy and shaken consumer confidence in the banking system. These flip-flops and the whimsical manner in which the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are dealing with demonetisation have ramifications.
Imposing weekly restrictions on deposits or seeking explanation for depositing Rs 5,000 or why a customer did not approach the bank before are ridiculous. These rules have increased red tape. It has bestowed too much power into the hands of a bank clerk, who has his personal interpretation of these diktats.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU