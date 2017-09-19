Letters: Riding on glamour

JUST IN
Business Standard

On demonetisation, Rajan found it discomforting that black money has found its way into the banking system

T T Ram Mohan’s article, “Raghuram Rajan in the limelight” (September 19) was timely. Rajan’s recent visit has grabbed more headlines than it deserved. But the opening line that Rajan “conquered” the media was more a comment on its gullibility than his charm. The media stopped short of questioning his contribution during his tenure to the absurd drama of the non-performing assets playing out now. Although there was a surge in NPAs during Rajan’s term, he manages to lead a Teflon-coated existence.
 
On demonetisation, Rajan found it discomforting that black money has found its way into the banking system. He said black money would cause damage to banks. It is like commenting that it was all right that the criminals were walking free and avoiding jail. Now that they have been arrested, the government will have to provide them food in jails. 

 
Rajan added glamour to the fact that the government did not grant him another term. It found him unsuitable for the job; this can’t add glamour to anyone’s character. It is a comment on his performance.
Deba Pratim Ghatak   Durgapur
First Published: Tue, September 19 2017. 22:32 IST

