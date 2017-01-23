Letters: Safety overlooked

The railway ministry has increased train fare in the name of passenger safety and comfort. But instead of better safety there has been a 33 per cent rise in the number of train derailments this fiscal compared to the previous. Within a space of two months, three major train accidents have occurred, killing more than 200 and injuring many more. In the most recent tragedy, nearly 40 people lost their lives after the derailed near Raygada. Yet, no one has courage to ask railway minister Suresh Prabhu as to what kind of safety and security is the government providing to the passenger.

A commuter rightly commented that farmers who are compelled to commit suicide could instead chose to be a train passenger and meet an accidental death, which would at least ensure monetary compensation for his family. Sadly, the minister concerned is giving greater importance to providing Wi-Fi facility for passengers or cleanliness than safety. Orders for thorough investigation would only help to identify the cause behind a derailment, but not solve the problem. If the loses its credibility even the bullet train cannot restore it.

