TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Dabur: Margins to come off as company pushes growth
Business Standard

Letters: Seeing red

Is there perception of danger to life of an individual warranting such security at public cost

C Gopinath Nair  |  Kochi 

With reference to “Light turns red for beacons” (May 1), it may lay to rest the famous quote, “All men are equal but some are more equal than others.” The VIP culture had evolved from the British era when Britishers showed off their dominance over Indians with a government distancing itself from the people for its own aims. Although the initial decade or two after Independence tried to shrug this off the infection returned with a vengeance in the name of personal security somewhere around the Sixties and spread its tentacles thereafter. However, is there any perception of danger to life or limb of an individual warranting such security at public cost? It is also a waste of precious time when traffic is held up and barricades made for just someone posing as an executive, may be to either create fear or instil a sense of respect. If it is a threat perception it should be clarified as to the nature of such threat and its possible source. If it is for respect, it is akin to contempt for the people one is expected to serve and uprooting the very foundations of the Constitution.

C Gopinath Nair  Kochi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letters: Seeing red

Is there perception of danger to life of an individual warranting such security at public cost

Is there perception of danger to life of an individual warranting such security at public cost
With reference to “Light turns red for beacons” (May 1), it may lay to rest the famous quote, “All men are equal but some are more equal than others.” The VIP culture had evolved from the British era when Britishers showed off their dominance over Indians with a government distancing itself from the people for its own aims. Although the initial decade or two after Independence tried to shrug this off the infection returned with a vengeance in the name of personal security somewhere around the Sixties and spread its tentacles thereafter. However, is there any perception of danger to life or limb of an individual warranting such security at public cost? It is also a waste of precious time when traffic is held up and barricades made for just someone posing as an executive, may be to either create fear or instil a sense of respect. If it is a threat perception it should be clarified as to the nature of such threat and its possible source. If it is for respect, it is akin to contempt for the people one is expected to serve and uprooting the very foundations of the Constitution.

C Gopinath Nair  Kochi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letters: Seeing red

Is there perception of danger to life of an individual warranting such security at public cost

With reference to “Light turns red for beacons” (May 1), it may lay to rest the famous quote, “All men are equal but some are more equal than others.” The VIP culture had evolved from the British era when Britishers showed off their dominance over Indians with a government distancing itself from the people for its own aims. Although the initial decade or two after Independence tried to shrug this off the infection returned with a vengeance in the name of personal security somewhere around the Sixties and spread its tentacles thereafter. However, is there any perception of danger to life or limb of an individual warranting such security at public cost? It is also a waste of precious time when traffic is held up and barricades made for just someone posing as an executive, may be to either create fear or instil a sense of respect. If it is a threat perception it should be clarified as to the nature of such threat and its possible source. If it is for respect, it is akin to contempt for the people one is expected to serve and uprooting the very foundations of the Constitution.

C Gopinath Nair  Kochi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

image
Business Standard
177 22