Letters: Seek personal guarantee

Wherever personal guarantee of promoters is available, banks should invoke this remedy

K V Rao  |  Bengaluru 

As the report, “PSBs’ stress level down with better recoveries” says, public sector banks have not been able to touch big bad eggs (read big-ticket loans). The reasons: either the promoters are quite influential, or the banks do not know the way forward the situation. The legal landscape is helping defaulters. Legal reforms will not only expedite the process of fixing the responsibility of payment but also of recovering the dues by putting up for sale of leftover assets.

Wherever personal guarantee of promoters is available, banks should invoke this remedy. The argument in banking circles is: what does one get by sending promoters to jail? This is a strategy to save promoters. Some bankers could be hand-in-glove with them. 

K V Rao, Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

