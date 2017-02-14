Letters: Seek personal guarantee

As the report, “PSBs’ level down with better recoveries” says, public sector have not been able to touch big bad eggs (read big-ticket loans). The reasons: either the promoters are quite influential, or the do not know the way forward the situation. The legal landscape is helping defaulters. Legal reforms will not only expedite the process of fixing the responsibility of payment but also of recovering the dues by putting up for sale of leftover assets.

Wherever of promoters is available, should invoke this remedy. The argument in banking circles is: what does one get by sending promoters to jail? This is a strategy to save promoters. Some bankers could be hand-in-glove with them.

K V Rao, Bengaluru

