Letters: Selective freedom

Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde is at the centre of controversy for saying that Constitution should be changed. Much hue and cry has been raised by adversaries for his statement. Unfortunately, the Bharatiya Janata Party also has distanced itself from his statement prompting him to apologise. Like any citizen, Hegde is also entitled to his view so long as such views do not cross the limits of decency. If he says that Constitution should be changed, can he do it single-handedly? At the same time, if people want the Constitution changed, no power in the earth can prevent it. Ultimately, it is the will of the people that prevails. Those enjoying special privileges do not favour change of Constitution. Those who are denied the privileges enjoyed by others want the Constitution changed. This is a case of divergent views. The Constitution of India has guaranteed freedom of speech to everybody.

K V Seetharamaiah, Hassan

