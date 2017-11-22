Letters: Shackling creativity

With reference to “The real tragedy of Padmavati” (November 21), any publicity, good or bad, works for the film as controversy around it helps to sell more tickets at the box office. Controversy around a Hindi film is not a new thing, if we have to name few recent ones such as Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha, which created a lot of noise before their release and ultimately helped garner more crowds to the cinema halls. But Padmavati has been dogged by controversy since the beginning as its sets were vandalised and the director became the target of a section of the society. Now the Supreme Court has refused to deliver any judgment over the release as even movie has not been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification. People have freedom of speech and the right to express their anger, if their emotions are hurt. But taking law into their own hands and putting out a reward to behead the director is highly condemned. Deferring the release of the movie is a pragmatic solution, but then providing security and smooth running of the film is the first duty of the local administration and state government. Last but not the least, until and unless we watch the movie how can we conclude that a historical figure has been shown in a negative light? Creative freedom should not be curbed at any cost.

