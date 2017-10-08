Letters: Shed the narcissism

Mitali Saran’s piece, “Changing political weather: BJP gets the chills” (October 7), is spot on. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to reflect the people’s mood and articulates the perception of the liberal Fourth Estate, which still has many apologists, it is nevertheless mindful of its limitations.



Even with a political mandate panning out in its term and a series of missteps, the BJP can still redeem itself, if it admits to the latter. If, on the contrary, it exhibits its narcissist self even now and manifests its cleverness, then it would have to pay for its hubris. It seems there are still some columnists, who take a charitable view of the party. Perhaps, they are spellbound by the histrionics of its leader.



I especially like these observations made by Saran:“The truth is that this government is made of people with a talent deficit and an ego surplus, peddling a tiny-minded vision consisting of vainglorious dreams built on sand, hot air, empty gestures, and overlarge statues.”“A skilled actor and clever lighting can only take a useless script so far — the play is still lousy.” “The last government was deeply flawed, smug, and infuriatingly corrupt, but on a steadily progressive path.”I loved the piece for its objectivity and timeliness.Chennai

