Letters: Sinking ship

In the article, “Why I don’t see huge value in AI” (October 17), Anjali Bhargava has made some pertinent observations about the inside story of the debt-ridden national carrier.



The twin fundamental problems highlighted by her could possibly be behind Air India’s worrisome state of affairs. However, her suggestion that “if could be sold without all its employees, I’d be far more upbeat about the chances of success about its inherent value” seems largely out of sync and, perhaps, impractical, too.



Of course, has been the fiefdom of most political bigwigs, apart from some top-ranking bureaucrats. The failure of its "hands tied" management to rise to the occasion and the indifferent attitude of its ground staff have worsened problems. No wonder the once reputed "Maharaja" has failed to cope with the cutthroat competition in the civil aviation sector. Who will board (read: own) this financially sinking ship is a mystery.