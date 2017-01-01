Letters: Skeletons will tumble out

Now that Rama Mohana Rao, former chief secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, has openly challenged the income tax department over its raids on his properties as well as that of his son, more skeletons are expected to tumble out of the closet.



Rao’s statement that he was groomed by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and had only executed her orders during his tenure carries a lot of meaning. Speculation was rife that corruption was rampant at all levels of the government in the state during the past five and a half years. If that is true, it could not have happened without Jayalalithaa’s knowledge, considering the strict control she had over her ministers, Assembly members of the party and other party men.



I hope that Rao turns approver and exposes everybody involved along with him in amassing wealth disproportionate to their income.

Tharcius S Fernando Chennai

