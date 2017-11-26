Letters: Social security

With reference to Geetanjali Krishna’s thought-provoking “The case for universal pension” (November 25), the author has highlighted the plight of those belonging to the “unorganised” sector with no one to fall back upon. She hits the nail on the head by revealing the worrisome status of India’s social security schemes compared to those prevailing in other parts of the world. In fact, the much talked about schemes usually remain on paper and rarely see the light of day. And the nation’s highly significant unorganised sector has turned out to be the biggest victim of the government’s continued passivity that fails to devise any meaningful and workable action plan to mitigate their suffering.

One way out, as justifiably suggested by the writer, could be an early introduction of the concept of universal pension for the affected segment. It may be pointed out that our law makers are “eligible” for life-long pension if they become a member of Parliament even for a single day. One earnestly wishes that the government of the day urgently enacts an appropriate law for the benefit of the people belonging to this vital sector of the Indian economy, more so when it raises the slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. Is anyone listening?

S Kumar New Delhi