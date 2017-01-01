Letters: Sound message

President Pranab Mukherjee’s message at the Indian History Congress in Thiruvananthapuram on December 29, is sound and timely. He said “patriotism should not result in blinkered approaches to interpreting history or a compromise with truth” and that we should be “the argumentative Indian and not the intolerant Indian”.



As Rabindranath Tagore had said that he would choose humanism over nationalism, every right-thinking Indian would hope and pray that this message guides our thought and action in the new year. N Narasimhan Bengaluru



