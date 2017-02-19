Letters: Speak responsibly

It is appalling that P Chidambaram said the Army chief had crossed a line with his statement

Anyone in his or her right mind would rally round Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his warning that those who create hurdles during anti-militancy operations and display flags of Pakistan and Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir would be treated as anti-nationals and face “harsh” actions.



It is appalling that veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P (pictured) said the Army chief had crossed a line with his statement. What does expect from the Army? Does he want to felicitate those who cause disturbances during anti-militancy operations? Does he want the jawans and the police to be pelted with stones by people shouting anti-India slogans?



It has been reported that despite the General’s warning, Pakistan and IS flags are flying in Jammu and Kashmir. What else can happen when people of Chidambaram’s ilk openly oppose the Army chief and seem to favour anti-national elements?



The law says that abetment of crime is a cognizable offence. Any statement overtly or covertly in support of people taking the law into their hands should be regarded as such. Cases should be booked against the abettors of crime. The government is right in backing the Army chief’s statement.



When S Padmanabhan was the Army chief, he had warned Pakistan for its oft-repeated ceasefire violations and boldly said that it would be finished in no time if it continued to sponsor terrorism emanating from its soil against India. For this, General Padmanabhan was condemned by the Congress. Finally, he was subdued. This is the Congress culture. Every issue is politicised, even if that goes against the interest of the nation.



The irony is that while politicians are able to speak irresponsibly, an Army chief seems not to be at liberty to say something that will inspire confidence among the people about the strength of the Army. The Army chiefs usually refrain from saying anything in public. But when anti-national elements create obstructions for the Army in its discharge of duties for protecting the sovereignty of the nation, it has to warn them.



Nothing should be allowed to weaken the morale of the Army and the Army chief. That is the only yeoman service the Congress and its allied parties can do.



K V Seetharamaiah, Hassan





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number

Business Standard