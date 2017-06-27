Letters: Stop polarization

Disturbing pattern of intolerance and polarisation gradually pervading the country

This refers to the article, “ observe over lynching” dated June 27, 2017. Advocating non-violent resistance to the racially discriminatory Asiatic Law Amendment Ordinance issued by the Transvaal government in 1906, Mahatma made a powerful statement to bring the aggrieved on board, “They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience.”



The disturbing pattern of and polarisation gradually pervading the country since the new regime got elected to power precisely sums up the fear of To make dissenters fall in line and make them “obey” with the prevalent line of thought, emotive matters are being allowed to culminate into acts of majoritarian lawlessness and violence, as the victims are rendered helpless to look up to the state for protection.



It is unfortunate that the legislation on cow slaughter and a communally venomous agenda are being misused by some fringe groups with impunity as a tool to harass and intimidate minorities.



The society is being increasingly coerced into conforming with an intolerant and hate-filled interpretation of faith. It is time the political parties stopped straining the social fabric by polarising their subjects along communal lines. Instead, the orientation of faith should be debated in a manner which is both politically correct and theologically permissible.

