Letters: Strategic setback

It has been reported that Bhutan has blocked an initiative by India to isolate Pakistan and facilitate hassle-free movement of vehicles within India and some of its other Asian neighbours. Bhutan is all set to withdraw the bill introduced last year to ratify Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) Moto Vehicle Agreement for the Regulation of Passenger, Personal and Cargo Vehicular Traffic amongst BBIN. The agreement by the governments of Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal was aimed at easy vehicular movement within the four nations.



The volte-face by the Bhutan government has been believed to be strategic set back to India. While Lower House of Bhutan’s National Assembly had ratified the BBIN agreement, the Upper House refused to give assent to the proposal on the ground that it adversely affects the unique culture, tradition, environment, religion and economy of Bhutan. It is difficult to believe that connectivity with other countries will affect the unique culture, tradition, environment, religion and economy on one country. Bhutan has failed miserably to muster support to get the bill passed in its Upper House

K V Seetharamaiah | Hassan

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number