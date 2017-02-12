TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Letters: Strength in unity

The situation reminds one of the Panchatantra story about the wise old farmer

T S Karthik  |  Chennai 

The political crisis in Tamil Nadu due to emergence of two factions in the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is because of lack of proper succession planning.
                                 
The situation reminds one of the Panchatantra story about the wise old farmer, who, on his death bed, taught the concept of unity to his four quarrelling sons by giving them each a separate stick to break, which they broke easily. He then challenged each one of them to break a bundle of four sticks tied together, which they couldn’t however hard they tried. He thus demonstrated to them the concept of strength in unity. The lesson can be interpreted as “united we stand, divided we fall”.



