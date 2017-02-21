Letters: 'Student of the decade'

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “Focus is key” (February 21), it’s an irony that Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi (pictured) is nowadays invoking Arjuna, the legendary archer in Mahabharata, for himself.

This self-proclaimed Arjuna in today’s world of politics seems to be off target in terms of telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would fail miserably in the Assembly polls, which would pave the way for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance to come to power in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi also intends to remove Modi from office in the 2019 general elections by utilising the need-based alliance. This is hard to believe.

Gandhi is perhaps the only politician in India not focused on any issue of national interest. He wastes his time and energy blaming Modi. Perhaps, Gandhi, who still refers to his “notebook” while speaking on any topic on a public platform, may be conferred with the “Student of the Decade” award in national politics.