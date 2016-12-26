TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Demonetisation erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks
Business Standard

Letters: Swadeshi push

With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price

Business Standard 

With reference to “Milk sector gets a swadeshi nudge” (December 26) the government’s push to promote and preserve native breeds of cow for commercial milk production is a welcome move, but farmers have to tide over several challenges. With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price, non-availability of labour which is prohibitive in terms of cost and encroachments of agricultural land for commercial use, nurturing native cow breeds has proved to be economically not viable. Under such circumstances, the government’s intentions, however noble, must ensure the farmer is directly and adequately compensated for low milk yield in addition to encouraging research.

Rajiv Magal Hassan

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letters: Swadeshi push

With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price

With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price With reference to “Milk sector gets a swadeshi nudge” (December 26) the government’s push to promote and preserve native breeds of cow for commercial milk production is a welcome move, but farmers have to tide over several challenges. With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price, non-availability of labour which is prohibitive in terms of cost and encroachments of agricultural land for commercial use, nurturing native cow breeds has proved to be economically not viable. Under such circumstances, the government’s intentions, however noble, must ensure the farmer is directly and adequately compensated for low milk yield in addition to encouraging research.
Rajiv Magal Hassan
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letters: Swadeshi push

With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price

With reference to “Milk sector gets a swadeshi nudge” (December 26) the government’s push to promote and preserve native breeds of cow for commercial milk production is a welcome move, but farmers have to tide over several challenges. With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price, non-availability of labour which is prohibitive in terms of cost and encroachments of agricultural land for commercial use, nurturing native cow breeds has proved to be economically not viable. Under such circumstances, the government’s intentions, however noble, must ensure the farmer is directly and adequately compensated for low milk yield in addition to encouraging research.

Rajiv Magal Hassan

image
Business Standard
177 22