Letters: Swadeshi push

With reference to “Milk sector gets a swadeshi nudge” (December 26) the government’s push to promote and preserve native breeds of cow for commercial milk production is a welcome move, but farmers have to tide over several challenges. With the core farm sector facing absence of scientific support price, non-availability of labour which is prohibitive in terms of cost and encroachments of agricultural land for commercial use, nurturing native cow breeds has proved to be economically not viable. Under such circumstances, the government’s intentions, however noble, must ensure the farmer is directly and adequately compensated for low milk yield in addition to encouraging research.

Rajiv Magal Hassan