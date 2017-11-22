Letters: Tall task for Rahul

With reference to the letter by Y G Chouksey titled “Rahul as challenger” (November 22), it is high time Rahul Gandhi took up the leadership issue seriously and worked for the revival of India’s oldest party. He should prove that he can challenge Narendra Modi in 2019 by working hard and not merely criticising Modi on each and every issue. It is an open secret that Manmohan Singh governed the nation for 10 years under the instructions of the Gandhi family. The last five years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule saw some of the biggest scams, corruption, slow economic growth and inflation. When the country was hungry for a stable and clean government and strong leadership, Gandhi miserably failed to present himself as such an option. During the 10-year UPA tenure, which is a long period of governance for any political party, he kept aloof. The Congress cannot expect Gandhi to change overnight, take over the mantle of the party and deliver. The party should remember that Modi is considered one of the tallest leaders not only in India but worldwide, and it is a herculean task to challenge him in the near future.

