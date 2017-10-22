Letters: Technology underuse

With reference to the editorial, “Mismanagement of water” (October 19), the problem includes supply and storage. In India, it is estimated that one fourth of water supplied for domestic uses is wasted due to faulty pipelines and misuse. This can be averted by increasing efficiency. The other way to increase supply is by interlinking rivers and diverting the water to the areas where it is needed.



Another alternative is storing water underground; this may reduce the need to dam up rivers and avoid losing water due to evaporation.



Technology has been underused primarily due to lack of education. A water engineer in India should understand that underground reservoir technology is already tested and ready to be implemented.