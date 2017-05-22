Letters: The Left question

With reference to "Can Mamata put aside her Left antipathy?" (May 20) by Aditi Phadnis

With reference to “Can Mamata put aside her Left antipathy?” (May 20) by Aditi Phadnis, two things define the chief minister. First, she has a mass fan following which is almost unmatched across the country, and second is her adamant nature. She came to power in by dislodging three decades of Left rule and what a grand entry she has made into state politics.



And knowing how she takes her opponent head on and does not forget easily, her relations with the Left is not going to be smooth anytime soon.



Yes, all opposition parties are trying their best to put up a common candidate for forthcoming President’s poll to take on the ever-rising Bharatiya Janata Party, which almost has the numbers to sail through. Her biggest strength has been her integrity which has been slightly hit, thanks to Narada and Saradha scams in her state. But the recent civic polls win will boost her morale. The question then is whether she has become mature enough to set aside her differences with the Left for the sake of a common presidential candidate. I have my doubts.

Bal Govind, Noida

