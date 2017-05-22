Letters: The Left question

-
ALSO READBJP youth wing leader offers Rs 11 lakh bounty on Mamata Banerjee's head Tax-free Budget in West Bengal Mamata introduces Bill to regulate private hospitals Why doctors are divided over West Bengal's Healthcare law BJP leader in trouble after Rs 11 lakh bounty offer to kill Mamata Banerjee
-
And knowing how she takes her opponent head on and does not forget easily, her relations with the Left is not going to be smooth anytime soon.
Yes, all opposition parties are trying their best to put up a common candidate for forthcoming President’s poll to take on the ever-rising Bharatiya Janata Party, which almost has the numbers to sail through. Her biggest strength has been her integrity which has been slightly hit, thanks to Narada and Saradha scams in her state. But the recent civic polls win will boost her morale. The question then is whether she has become mature enough to set aside her differences with the Left for the sake of a common presidential candidate. I have my doubts.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU