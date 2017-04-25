Letters: The other face of migration

With reference to Rajat Gupta and Anu Madgavkar’s article “India’s migration opportunity” (April 25), migration is often a consequence or outcome of socio-economic deprivation or an alternative source of livelihood. Whether India is a land of migration opportunities need to be seen in the spirit of globalisation that has undoubtedly increased geographical or cross-border economic or financial activities since early nineties with an increased utilisation of capital, labour, and technology. After 2000, the economic and political borders between the developed and developing countries appeared to have blurred due to an ease in accessing capital and mobile human resources. Eventually, the out-migration from India to host countries has generated remittances of various economic orders contributing to host country’s GDP or native country’s GNP. This is evident from the analysis on the sectoral absorption of technical skilled workforce by United States, United Kingdom or some South Asian countries in the recent past.



Now automation in steering the IT/ITES industries, and migration of skill-based vocation might witness a downturn in due course in both the developed and developing economies. So, instead of having migration opportunities, India should create a landmark in employment of eligible labour forces in manufacturing and service sectors with an welfare motive by using ‘brain gain’ dividends earned through migration.

Kushankur Dey | Bhubaneswar

