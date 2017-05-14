Letters: The other side

Mihir S Sharma's view on Aadhaar may not be invalid

In the column, “An absence of judgement” (May 13), the author, Mihir S Sharma, does not seem to be appreciative at all of the three-year performance of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.



Sharma opposes the government’s move to demonetise high-value notes and says that it was not a great idea, despite the favourable electoral verdict for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections soon thereafter. Sharma goes on to remark that “as the Modi government has consolidated its power, bad or indifferent policymaking is becoming viewed as acceptable precisely because there is no electoral backlash for the Prime Minister”. Moreover, he also says the shift in narrative is “subtle, but far-reaching”.



Sharma also talks about the “misuse” of Aadhaar by the Modi government, saying the scheme was “supposed to be a lightweight form of identification for those that had none”.



Sharma’s view on Aadhaar may not be invalid; it is being used as “panacea” not only for all voluntary government schemes but also for some mandatory processes such as filing of income tax returns and opening of savings accounts in banks. The government has continued to expand Aadhaar’s “coverage area” even when the matter is already sub judice in the Supreme Court.



Sharma sounds apprehensive about the production of any detailed report focusing on the essentials of policymaking and the respect for data, that is vital for any sensible evaluation.



But there are media reports indicating that the government plans to reach out to people with its credible performance card as part of the month-long celebrations of its three years at the Centre. Let us wait and watch for these “memorable” moments also that may not necessarily be “fraught” moments.



S Kumar New Delhi



