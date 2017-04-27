Letters: Think about people

This refers to “Broom swept aside” (April 27). It is as much the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win as it is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) loss, which has Delhi as its fort. It is indeed a referendum on the AAP and its governance model in last two years in Delhi. AAP started with a bang in 2015 and promised the moon to Delhi voters but it has gradually been slipping downwards. Punjab, Goa and the recent Rajouri Garden (Delhi) by-election losses and now the MCD elections loss is testimony of this gradual slide. It is not an exaggeration that AAP has disappointed Delhi voters.What is more unfortunate is that rather than introspecting the AAP and Kejriwal chose to look for scapegoats.

BJP’s victory puts a lot of responsibility on the newly elected municipal counselors. Delhi being capital city, it is paramount that it is showcased in the best way possible. Issues concerning the people of Delhi like civic amenities, cleanliness etc should be addressed on a priority basis. And I agree with your suggestion that like in the past all three corporations should be united for better focus and results and a better co-ordination between Delhi government and MCD is the need of the hour. Hopefully, AAP will learn a lesson and put people's interests over and above everything for the next three years.

Bal Govind | Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number