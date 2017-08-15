Letters: Time for another panel

Subrata Panda’s report, “Customers expect more from insurers, bankers” (August 15), is timely and informative.



In 1990, a committee on customer service headed by was a beacon for bankers and customers and was widely followed. In the changed scenario of today, what with the advent of digital banking and the surge of mobile applications, it is high time for a vital



The new committee should have two branches — one for the rural and semi-urban areas, the other for urban areas and metros. For rural and semi-urban areas, the role and significance of should be analysed and new guidelines framed for serving illiterate villagers. For unbanked and rural areas, the focus should be on the needs of nomadic tribes and flood-affected natives.Besides, customer service for senior citizens needs a relook. Digital financial literacy meets in mofussil town colleges should also be part of the newAhmedabadcan be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:The Editor, Business StandardNehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in