Business Standard

Letters: Time to get real

Gandhigiri may not work to the advantage of a Good Samaritan like the banker

Business Standard 

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “Donating to charity as protest” (May 17), the news comes as no surprise given the current job situation. The banker in question should be thankful that he was not handed the pink slip.

While the banker’s act of donating his meagre bonus to charity should be appreciated, doing so as a mark of protest may not hold any value for his employer.

It’s time to get real; Gandhigiri may not work to the advantage of a Good Samaritan like the banker.

S Kumar   New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

