Letters: Time to get real

With reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “Donating to charity
as protest” (May 17), the news comes as no surprise given the current job situation. The banker
in question should be thankful that he was not handed the pink slip.
While the banker’s act of donating his meagre bonus
to charity
should be appreciated, doing so as a mark of protest may not hold any value for his employer.
It’s time to get real; Gandhigiri may not work to the advantage of a Good Samaritan like the banker.
