Letters to BS: GST was imposed in much haste. Was it a wrong move?

It is discouraging to see post- (GST) pangs continue to trouble both the government and the bewildered tax payer. was a huge but abrupt foray into monetary disruption. GST was also imposed in much haste. Being on the anvil for decades, the phase should have been designed for far less complexity and for shorter duration.

Now with such improved hindsight, the least that was expected from the government and its experienced bureaucracy was greater prescience and ground level insight. GST was a concept to be sold to customers across the spectrum, who provide revenue, and not through mistrust and the authoritarian lagaan approach of the British Raj days. The journey into reforms is long and the lessons must be learnt continuously. R Narayanan Navi Mumbai

