Letters to BS: India needs momentum to achieve $300-mn export target

The uptick in is gratifying, Union Minister of Commerce, should be complimented. However, efforts should be continued to keep this pace in the months to come to achieve $300 billion export target for the current year 2017-18. With the restrictions imposed by EU, of is expected to show dismal performance. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry should focus on this issue and to must be stepped up by offering them longer credit days. Longer credit days without will go a long-way to sustain and increase rice to Neighbouring imports rice from India now, but this is only a stop gap arrangement for until it comes out of temporary shortages due to recent floods and damage of crops. To raise exports, Prabhu’s offer at the third meeting of the (CTDP) to provide incentives for states is a practical idea that can be implemented quickly. Each state has export potential commodities, for example, has guar gum, has tea and bamboo, has leather, textiles and many more.

Sincere efforts should be made by the states to take the suggestions to push To further encourage and also identify new areas of exports, states should be given incentives. On new areas of with tremendous export scope, the and governments should concentrate on high value and monopolistic items such as handicrafts made of Red Sanders. Another measure to push exports, there is a need to provide Market Development Assistance to local participation of trade fairs in states. These days a number of states have exhibition-cum-convention centres where product-wise trade fairs are held regularly. These specialised trade fair organisers should invite overseas buyers which at present lack adequate publicity. The should also discuss Trade Infrastructure for Scheme (TIES) regularly as infrastructure projects focusing is an important aspect for propelling The should also meet once in every month and deliberate, take decisions on export scenarios prevailing, course corrections needed etc. A Sathyanarayana, New Delhi

