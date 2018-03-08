Letters to BS on statue politics: Why is it unfair to raze statues?

JUST IN
Letters to BS on vandalism of Periyar, Lenin statues across India
Political ideologies can never be fully correct or completely wrong. Each political ideology is a result of the prevailing social, political, and cultural situation and the disenchantment of the people with the prevailing political scene. Every ideology has its pros and cons. Hence, a healthy debate on the relevance of a particular political ideology should happen.

The razing of the statues of any political thinker reeks of arrogance and intolerance towards the opponents. The demolition of a statue does not necessarily mean the end of the ideology proposed by that thinker. The argument that the razing of Lenin's statue in Tripura is tenable as he is not an Indian is wrong. The episode has led to more such incidents. The Union government’s tough stance on this issue should be welcomed. K B Dessai Goa

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 00:20 IST

