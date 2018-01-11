Letters to BS: SBI needs 'dedicated work culture' towards customers

-
-
With reference to the Chinese Whispers “Professional at workplace: Etiquette tips for SBI ‘brand ambassadors’” (January 10), various “social etiquette tips” contained in the SBI management’s e-circular could be its virtual “New Year Resolution” more so when each of its employees is wishfully ranked as a brand ambassador for the bank. It seems that SBI is also keen to walk into the shoes of the usually well apparelled and highly cooperative staff of the most of the private sector banks.
While the invocation of such a novel idea in the SBI, may soon inculcate a new decorative culture among its vast work force but surprisingly this circular is ‘silent’ about the desirability of simultaneously developing a highly dedicated ‘work culture’ towards its ‘valued’ (read: hapless) customers. Truly speaking, a lot still needs to be done when it comes to the ‘level’ of services currently rendered by a large number of the SBI staff over its ‘public’ counters (being the face of any bank) which at times could be akin to the ‘working’ of any typical government department. So let the SBI management get real and urgently initiate the much needed steps to make its staff really ‘professional’ at all the fronts.S Kumar, New Delhi
