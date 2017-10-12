Letters: Too early for conclusions

-
With reference to the report, “Sitharaman’s charm may break India-China ice after Doklam: Chinese media” (October 11), it was nice to learn that the Indian defence minister greeted Chinese soldiers with “Namaste” and they responded with “Ni hao”.
While the attitude of both sides is appreciated, it may be too early to draw conclusions. Let’s see how China’s People’s Liberation Army behaves in the near future. It would be naive to count the chickens before the eggs are hatched.
S Kumar New Delhi
