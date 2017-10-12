Letters: Too early for conclusions

JUST IN
Bumps ahead for bull run
Business Standard

With reference to the report, “Sitharaman’s charm may break India-China ice after Doklam: Chinese media” (October 11), it was nice to learn that the Indian defence minister greeted Chinese soldiers with “Namaste” and they responded with “Ni hao”.
 
 

The report also quotes from the editorial of the premier Chinese newspaper, Global Times. Titled “Sitharaman greeting sends warm signal”, the editorial goes to the extent of observing that her traditional greeting to Chinese soldiers conveyed hope for peace along the border and unwillingness to precipitate a new stand-off.
 
 
While the attitude of both sides is appreciated, it may be too early to draw conclusions. Let’s see how China’s People’s Liberation Army behaves in the near future. It would be naive to count the chickens before the eggs are hatched. 
S Kumar New Delhi
 
First Published: Thu, October 12 2017. 22:32 IST

