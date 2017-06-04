Letters: Trump should define 'fair'

Apropos the report, “As exits Paris agreement, other nations are defiant” (June 3), roughly a year after the Brexit decision, the US has announced it is pulling out of the Paris pact.

As the entire world, including the US, is responsible for global warming, every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change. According to the Washington Post, the US has caused more global warming than any other country.

If goes on saying that the accord is not fair to the US, he must explain what in his dictionary is fair. As is a businessman he will hardly be able to distinguish between economic and social motives.

Ankita Kalia Chandigarh

