TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letters: Worst fears turn true
Business Standard

Letters: Trump should define 'fair'

Every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change

Business Standard 

Apropos the report, “As Trump exits Paris agreement, other nations are defiant” (June 3), roughly a year after the Brexit decision, the US has announced it is pulling out of the Paris pact. 

As the entire world, including the US, is responsible for global warming, every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change. According to the Washington Post, the US has caused more global warming than any other country.  

If Trump goes on saying that the accord is not fair to the US, he must explain what in his dictionary is fair. As  Trump is a businessman he will hardly be able to distinguish between economic and social motives.

Ankita Kalia   Chandigarh
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letters: Trump should define 'fair'

Every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change

Every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change
Apropos the report, “As Trump exits Paris agreement, other nations are defiant” (June 3), roughly a year after the Brexit decision, the US has announced it is pulling out of the Paris pact. 

As the entire world, including the US, is responsible for global warming, every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change. According to the Washington Post, the US has caused more global warming than any other country.  

If Trump goes on saying that the accord is not fair to the US, he must explain what in his dictionary is fair. As  Trump is a businessman he will hardly be able to distinguish between economic and social motives.

Ankita Kalia   Chandigarh
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letters: Trump should define 'fair'

Every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change

Apropos the report, “As Trump exits Paris agreement, other nations are defiant” (June 3), roughly a year after the Brexit decision, the US has announced it is pulling out of the Paris pact. 

As the entire world, including the US, is responsible for global warming, every nation has to do its bit to combat climate change. According to the Washington Post, the US has caused more global warming than any other country.  

If Trump goes on saying that the accord is not fair to the US, he must explain what in his dictionary is fair. As  Trump is a businessman he will hardly be able to distinguish between economic and social motives.

Ankita Kalia   Chandigarh
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

image
Business Standard
177 22