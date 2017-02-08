Letters: Trusted follower

Panneerselvam agreed to be interim CM like an obedient child

Perhaps, nobody can stand as tall as O Panneerselvam, the outgoing chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He stands tall not because he was CM three times but because he never showed reluctance to step down. He was the stop-gap CM whenever was in trouble. Evidently, she trusted him.



Panneerselvam agreed to be interim CM like an obedient child and vacated the post as and when the occasion demanded. He was interim CM twice when Jayalalithaa was left with no option but to relinquish office; he took charge for the third time during the period of her illness and after her death. Unfortunately, he has become the object of ridicule on some WhatsApp and Facebook groups.



In a letter faxed to the state governor, he is reported to have written that he resigned for personal reasons. Even if that is true, the timing of his resignation cannot buttress his statement.



Panneerselvam was humble not just before Jayalalithaa. He has maintained the same humility with regard to V K Sasikala, too, if it is true that he rushed to her pleading to take control of the party and the government after Jayalalithaa’s death.



He should have been allowed to continue as CM because he had administrative experience as head of government. Though Sasikala was a close aide of Jayalalithaa, she was expelled from the party. On more than one occasion, she had fallen out with Jayalalithaa. But Sasikala could not contain her ambition. Soon after Jayalalithaa’s death, she managed to enlist the support of Assembly members of the party to unanimously elect her as Legislature Party leader.



Now, Panneerselvam has offered to withdraw his resignation if party workers ask him to do so. If Sasikala is sincere, she must accept him as chief minister without grumbling. She does not have political or administrative experience. Panneerselvam was not only a trusted follower of Jayalalithaa, but he also had experience of serving in various capacities, including as CM. K V Seetharamaiah Hassan



