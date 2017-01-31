Letters:Undue advantage

Law should be amended to bar candidates from contesting elections from multiple seats

The law permitting a candidate to contest polls from multiple seats, or a sitting to be in the fray for a state assembly seat and vice versa, is unfair and heavily lopsided in favour of such public representatives. If the candidate wins from both seats, he/she has to resign from one leading to a bypoll. Similar is the case when an contesting a state assembly seat or vice versa wins.



As a result, merely to benefit an individual, a huge burden of the bypoll is thrust upon the public and the exchequer. Besides, bypolls lead to wastage of resources and inconvenience the public. Even a day off on account of a by-election causes an enormous loss to the economy. This is unfair and irrational. Therefore, the law should be amended to bar candidates from contesting elections from multiple seats. Also, sitting members should be made to resign before contesting a new seat. Anil K Gupta Ludhiana



