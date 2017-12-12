Letters: Unfortunate slur

With reference to “ says PM should apologise for false statements on Pakistan-poll link” (December 12), it is extremely unfortunate that allegations have been made against Dr. and some other eminent Indians, all known for their patriotism and unadulterated devotion to the nation, of colluding with Pakistan to influence the outcome of the Gujarat elections. Such a thought should not occur to any sane mind. The talks between a section of Indian elite and some Pakistan nationals, some of whom are known to be well-meaning and interested in Indo-Pak amity, also cannot be considered unjustified.



However, the ongoing controversy would not have arisen if some eminent persons from the ruling party were also invited to the dinner meeting hosted by Mani Shankar Aiyar. Dealing with representatives of another country, particularly one with which our relations have not been free from controversy, by excluding the party in power can lead to misgivings.

New Delhi

