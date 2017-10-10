Letters: Urgent steps for IAF

-

- Cut down the time for getting approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security to six months.
- Building up the IAF’s aircraft inventory to only three types of aircraft, viz 10 squadrons of Rafale twin-engine deep penetration strike aircraft, 13 squadrons of Sukhoi MKI air superiority fighter (ASF) and 10 squadrons of Tejas LCA MK1A short penetration strike aircraft.
- The IAF should switch to composite strike squadrons, with each flight having a mix of two electronic warfare and enemy defence blinding aircraft, three strike aircraft and two ASF.
- The IAF should spend Rs 8,000 crore annually for research and development in upgrade, avionics and New Aircraft Development Consortium Partnerships.
