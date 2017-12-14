Letters: Wait and watch

With reference to Archis Mohan’s well timed report ‘Gujarat Polls: BJP might get a rude shock, says Yogendra Yadav’ (December 14), it’s really hard to believe the latest observations of Yadav, a noted political scientist, when he says that “the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be in for a rude shock in the Gujarat Assembly elections”. He also goes on to add that “there was a sharp swing against the BJP in the past few weeks and unless the trend is dramatically reversed, surveys lead to the same conclusion — defeat for the BJP.” However, notwithstanding the largely simmering 'anti-incumbency' sentiments among various segments in this poll-bound state, it seems that the actual position may still not turn out to be that much “pessimistic and alarming” for the ruling BJP.



But should the BJP actually lose out any “meaningful” political space to its arch rival, the Congress party, in the home turf of PM Narendra Modi and the party chief Amit Shah in Gujarat, then such a magical reversal at the ballot boxes, is bound to cause some unimaginable humiliation to both of them. Needless to say, such an unexpected electoral upset, if it so happens, could be one of the biggest surprises in the history of the Indian democracy? But then, the fact remains that the people always have the last laugh in a democratic set up and any political party daring to take them for granted may have to face the music on the D-day. So, let us wait and watch for December 18, when the nation would actually get to know about the people’s final verdict in the state of Gujarat. Long live the Indian democracy.

New Delhi

