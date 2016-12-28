Letters: Walk the talk

When the PM asked his party leaders to disclose their bank statement entries post November 8

With reference to the editorial, “Not a level playing field” (December 28), if ordinary people were bearing the pain of standing in long queues to withdraw their money from banks without complaining much, it was because they believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured) meant business and would take the country into a positive era. But when there is a huge difference between his talk and his deeds, the same people feel cheated.



When the PM asked his party leaders to disclose their bank statement entries post November 8, people thought he was taking tough steps to eliminate corruption. They were disappointed to find out he was shielding not only his party but other parties too from declaring their sources of funding. The rule exempting parties from paying income tax on donations under Rs 20,000 is ridiculous. All parties likely take advantage of this rule to hide illegal donations.



As the editorial points out, policy decisions of the government are open to criticism; the PM should not feel offended. The Opposition, especially the Congress, took the country for a ride when it declared that it had proof of corruption against the PM, but could later come up with nothing. Still, the Opposition has the right to ask tough questions of the government and challenge its policy decisions.



The PM should walk the talk and take a tough stand in favour of electoral reforms, even at the risk of getting isolated. Otherwise, he would do a huge injustice to the people, who stood by him post demonetisation.

Bal Govind Noida

