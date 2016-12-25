Letters: Watch what you say

Politicians should be careful of the words they use to target their opponents

With reference to Archis Mohan’s report, “Modi compares Oppn to Pakistan, pickpockets” (December 23), such lowly political discourse does not behove the Prime Minister in a democracy, especially when elections to the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assemblies are not far away.



Modi’s accusation that the Opposition was trying to “rescue the corrupt” by opposing demonetisation and stalling Parliament — similar to how Pakistan provides cover to terrorists to cross the border — is unwarranted and unbecoming of a leader of his stature. How can he use such metaphors to woo voters in poll-bound states?



Modi’s move to slam former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram for their statements against demonetisation may be understood, but his remarks against Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi should have been more circumspect. Making fun of the Gandhi scion in such a sarcastic tone should have been avoided.



But Gandhi is also to blame for provoking Modi by making allegations against the prime minister and harping on non-issues. Gandhi refuses to learn from his mistakes and become politically mature.



Politicians should be careful of the words they use to target their opponents; personal remarks should be avoided. Think before you speak.

S Kumar New Delhi

Business Standard