Letters: Watering down Act

With reference to “Sloppy start to Rera” (May 1), indeed the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016, has the potential to become a game changer in the real estate sector, which is infamous for some of the worst practices of business and black money, by bringing in much needed transparency. And May 1, 2017, when it comes into force, would be marked in history. But it is disheartening that some states have not notified its rules so far and some have even watered down the provisions, such as Maharashtra which has given power to its regulator to withhold any information or document from uploading on its website.

And in some states Rera won’t be applicable retrospectively, which is not what was envisaged in the beginning. If states keep diluting and twisting norms according to their whims and fancies the purpose of framing this law to protect homebuyers is defeated. Initial framework and law of RERA was comprehensive in nature and would have really helped thousands of homebuyers who were cheated by developers, more so in case of the National Capital Region where lakhs of people are waiting endlessly to get possession of their homes. So to make it more effective, Haryana, UP and Delhi governments shouldn’t water down any norm and let it be strong.

Bal Govind Noida