Letters: What an irony

This is with reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “Expenses without income” (May 11). I recall that when US President Donald Trump spoke about tightening the screws on granting H1B visas to foreign job seekers, including those from India, in that country, the reaction of most Indian information technology (IT) giants such as Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant was along expected lines. None of them cared to be serious about Trump’s move which had all-American overtones. The Trump administration has already set the ball rolling with a clear-cut road map, which has struck at the roots of even established Indian IT companies in the US. The resultant loss of jobs for all categories of IT professionals could soon have a devastating effect on job opportunities in that country.



However, I feel sorry for the senior executive, who lost his job in the recent spate of job losses. He says, “With no suitable jobs in the market, my biggest challenge is to adjust to a new lifestyle where there is no income while there is no let-up in expenses.” There could be many more Indians like him. Some media reports indicate that Infosys plans to employ 10,000 Americans and slash jobs for Indians at home. What an irony!

