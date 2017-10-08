Letters: Why so much distrust?

With reference to the report, “Now, a must for PPF, post office, deposits” (October 7), the latest salvo fired by the government shows that it does not trust its citizens at all. Why so much distrust?



What else can explain the government’s high-handed behaviour and coercive application of Aadhaar, even for making deposits into its own small savings schemes? Why is it so impatient to expand its horizon when the matter is still being considered actively in the What happens if the top court’s verdict goes against the government’s move? Isn’t the continued widening of Aadhaar’s ambit tantamount to contempt of the top court? As ordinary citizens are not expected to be legal experts, let us hope the takes note of current developments — as the matter is sub judice — and announces its final decision at an early date.

New Delhi

