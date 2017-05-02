Letters: Why surrender?

With reference to Ajai Shukla’s article, “The world is watching Kashmir” (May 2), I am inclined to agree with his observations that disturbing footage of girls and women in school and college uniforms defying armed security men detracts from the legitimacy of India’s response and its time-tested stance at the international level.

Of late, the situation in Kashmir Valley has been turning worse, with Pakistan-based terror organisations supported by separatist groups fomenting trouble by using the emotive “azadi” card much to the discomfiture of peace-loving citizens in the state and the nation as a whole.

As is well known, the ongoing violent protests have their roots in the gunning down of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces in July last year. Since then, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

Armed security personnel have been asked by the government not to retaliate even if pelted by stones from the youth. This is apparent from the video clippings being shown by news channels and which are circulating on social media. Why should our security men meekly surrender before these misguided youth? Why does the government not have a road map to deal with these troublemakers?

The moot question: What happened to the tall claims of the Narendra Modi government that there would be no more stone pelting and no more fake Indian currency from the Pakistani side after last year’s demonetisation?

The government has failed to keep its word. It must rise to the occasion to contain increasing incidents of stone pelting by the youth. This apart, it should make serious effort to dissuade schoolgirls and women in college from supporting the separatists.

Decisive action is needed; mere condemnation of violent acts won’t do. Our international image is also at stake.