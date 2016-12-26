TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Demonetisation erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks
Business Standard

Letters: RBI reputation

RBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance

Business Standard 

With reference to “The Power of One” (December 24), Shekhar Gupta while referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the context of demonetisation has called it an institution which is “our oldest and vital with the most valuable reputation ,earned over the decades”. But while running his eye over the wall in the RBI governor’s anteroom displaying framed portraits of the past incumbents, a detail escaped the writer’s eye. He has not noticed that the portrait of the incumbent during much of 1975-77 is not on display. It won’t be difficult to recollect that this was the period of Emergency and the RBI is not proud of its head then, who was for all practical purposes a nominee of Sanjay Gandhi and took decisions favouring bank credit to his company the then Maruti Udyog which were later reversed. And he was replaced soon after the Emergency ended and a new government assumed office. The aforesaid would indicate that the placement of portraits in the famed gallery is not automatic for one who occupies the governor’s chair. And in the same way, the RBI’s valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance.
R C Mody  New Delhi

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letters: RBI reputation

RBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance

RBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance With reference to “The Power of One” (December 24), Shekhar Gupta while referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the context of demonetisation has called it an institution which is “our oldest and vital with the most valuable reputation ,earned over the decades”. But while running his eye over the wall in the RBI governor’s anteroom displaying framed portraits of the past incumbents, a detail escaped the writer’s eye. He has not noticed that the portrait of the incumbent during much of 1975-77 is not on display. It won’t be difficult to recollect that this was the period of Emergency and the RBI is not proud of its head then, who was for all practical purposes a nominee of Sanjay Gandhi and took decisions favouring bank credit to his company the then Maruti Udyog which were later reversed. And he was replaced soon after the Emergency ended and a new government assumed office. The aforesaid would indicate that the placement of portraits in the famed gallery is not automatic for one who occupies the governor’s chair. And in the same way, the RBI’s valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance.
R C Mody  New Delhi
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letters: RBI reputation

RBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance

With reference to “The Power of One” (December 24), Shekhar Gupta while referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the context of demonetisation has called it an institution which is “our oldest and vital with the most valuable reputation ,earned over the decades”. But while running his eye over the wall in the RBI governor’s anteroom displaying framed portraits of the past incumbents, a detail escaped the writer’s eye. He has not noticed that the portrait of the incumbent during much of 1975-77 is not on display. It won’t be difficult to recollect that this was the period of Emergency and the RBI is not proud of its head then, who was for all practical purposes a nominee of Sanjay Gandhi and took decisions favouring bank credit to his company the then Maruti Udyog which were later reversed. And he was replaced soon after the Emergency ended and a new government assumed office. The aforesaid would indicate that the placement of portraits in the famed gallery is not automatic for one who occupies the governor’s chair. And in the same way, the RBI’s valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance.
R C Mody  New Delhi

image
Business Standard
177 22