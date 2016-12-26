With reference to “The Power of One” (December 24), Shekhar Gupta while referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the context of demonetisation has called it an institution which is “our oldest and vital with the most valuable reputation ,earned over the decades”. But while running his eye over the wall in the RBI governor’s anteroom displaying framed portraits of the past incumbents, a detail escaped the writer’s eye. He has not noticed that the portrait of the incumbent during much of 1975-77 is not on display. It won’t be difficult to recollect that this was the period of Emergency and the RBI is not proud of its head then, who was for all practical purposes a nominee of Sanjay Gandhi and took decisions favouring bank credit to his company the then Maruti Udyog which were later reversed. And he was replaced soon after the Emergency ended and a new government assumed office. The aforesaid would indicate that the placement of portraits in the famed gallery is not automatic for one who occupies the governor’s chair. And in the same way, the RBI’s valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance.
R C Mody New Delhi
Letters: RBI reputation
RBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance
Business Standard December 26, 2016 Last Updated at 22:33 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK4c5M
With reference to “The Power of One” (December 24), Shekhar Gupta while referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the context of demonetisation has called it an institution which is “our oldest and vital with the most valuable reputation ,earned over the decades”. But while running his eye over the wall in the RBI governor’s anteroom displaying framed portraits of the past incumbents, a detail escaped the writer’s eye. He has not noticed that the portrait of the incumbent during much of 1975-77 is not on display. It won’t be difficult to recollect that this was the period of Emergency and the RBI is not proud of its head then, who was for all practical purposes a nominee of Sanjay Gandhi and took decisions favouring bank credit to his company the then Maruti Udyog which were later reversed. And he was replaced soon after the Emergency ended and a new government assumed office. The aforesaid would indicate that the placement of portraits in the famed gallery is not automatic for one who occupies the governor’s chair. And in the same way, the RBI’s valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance.
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Ameo Own today pay in 2018 Ameo EMI starts ?11999 T&C
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
Letters: RBI reputation
RBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilanceRBI's valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance With reference to “The Power of One” (December 24), Shekhar Gupta while referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the context of demonetisation has called it an institution which is “our oldest and vital with the most valuable reputation ,earned over the decades”. But while running his eye over the wall in the RBI governor’s anteroom displaying framed portraits of the past incumbents, a detail escaped the writer’s eye. He has not noticed that the portrait of the incumbent during much of 1975-77 is not on display. It won’t be difficult to recollect that this was the period of Emergency and the RBI is not proud of its head then, who was for all practical purposes a nominee of Sanjay Gandhi and took decisions favouring bank credit to his company the then Maruti Udyog which were later reversed. And he was replaced soon after the Emergency ended and a new government assumed office. The aforesaid would indicate that the placement of portraits in the famed gallery is not automatic for one who occupies the governor’s chair. And in the same way, the RBI’s valuable reputation also needs eternal vigilance.
R C Mody New Delhi
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU